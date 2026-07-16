Insider Buying: Anglo American (LON:AAL) Insider Buys 3 Shares

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL - Get Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad purchased 3 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,618 per share, with a total value of £108.54.

Duncan Wanblad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 15th, Duncan Wanblad purchased 3 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,119 per share, for a total transaction of £123.57.

On Thursday, May 14th, Duncan Wanblad purchased 3 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,056 per share, for a total transaction of £121.68.

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Anglo American Price Performance

Anglo American stock traded down GBX 58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,489. 20,839,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,096,914. The firm has a market cap of £37.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,834.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,542.35. Anglo American plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,042 and a 12 month high of GBX 4,239.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,160 to GBX 3,350 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 4,200 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 5,000 target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,800 to GBX 4,500 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 3,681.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAL

About Anglo American

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends. Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

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