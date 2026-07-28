Insider Buying: Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Director Purchases $412,776.81 in Stock

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,319 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $412,776.81. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,283,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,665,181.98. The trade was a 0.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 59,880 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $596,404.80.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 84,124 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $835,351.32.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 120,582 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,151,558.10.

On Friday, July 10th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 15,102 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $135,464.94.

On Monday, July 13th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,552 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $58,574.88.

On Friday, June 26th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,876 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $16,846.48.

On Thursday, June 25th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,000 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $275,280.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 124,893 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,110,298.77.

On Monday, June 15th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,414 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $138,571.86.

On Friday, June 12th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 391,019 shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $3,351,032.83.

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Artiva Biotherapeutics Stock Up 2.0%

ARTV traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.53. 355,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,998. Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $14.53. The stock's fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $260.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.18.

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Artiva Biotherapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Artiva Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artiva Biotherapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARTV

Institutional Trading of Artiva Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTV. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Artiva Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics by 225.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,145 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artiva Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $67,000.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of allogeneic “off-the-shelf” cell therapies for cancer. The company's proprietary platform leverages natural killer (NK) cells engineered to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) or other targeting modalities, with the goal of delivering potent anti-tumor activity while minimizing the safety and supply limitations associated with patient-derived (autologous) approaches.

Artiva's pipeline includes multiple lead product candidates designed to address both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

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