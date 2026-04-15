Insider Buying: Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) CEO Purchases $30,245.00 in Stock

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN - Get Free Report) CEO Wenbin Qiu bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $30,245.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,389,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,654,048.36. This trade represents a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wenbin Qiu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 12,100 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $30,008.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Wenbin Qiu purchased 12,400 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $30,132.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 11,650 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $30,057.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Wenbin Qiu acquired 11,600 shares of Baozun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Wenbin Qiu bought 12,000 shares of Baozun stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $30,120.00.

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Baozun Stock Performance

BZUN stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $151.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BZUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised Baozun to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baozun

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Baozun by 109.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 148,950 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 77,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baozun by 579.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,052 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 122,865 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,414,558 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 113,058 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 346,764 shares of the technology company's stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 76,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Baozun by 346.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 97,134 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc is a leading pure-play e-commerce solutions provider based in Shanghai, China. The company specializes in helping global and domestic brands establish and manage their online stores across major Chinese platforms, including Tmall, JD.com, and WeChat. By offering a one-stop service model, Baozun enables brand owners to outsource the complexities of digital retail operations and focus on product development and customer engagement.

The company's suite of services encompasses store design and setup, digital marketing and promotion, technology integration, order fulfillment, warehousing and logistics, customer care, and data analytics.

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