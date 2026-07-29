Insider Buying: Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX) Chairman Acquires 46,830 Shares of Stock

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Get Free Report) Chairman Luis Campos bought 46,830 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $768,480.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 20,249,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,295,361.65. The trade was a 0.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Trading Down 1.7%

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. 90,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,161. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 77.89%. The company had revenue of $237.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.3252 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C's dividend payout ratio is presently 60.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BWMX. Weiss Ratings upgraded Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWMX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWMX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C during the first quarter worth $785,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 177.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 72,582 shares of the company's stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C in the first quarter valued at $613,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 88,706.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.

Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.

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