Insider Buying: Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Director Buys $227,400.00 in Stock

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) Director Edward Ludwig bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.48 per share, with a total value of $227,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,727.32. This represents a 19.72% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $1.73 on Monday, reaching $48.45. 20,362,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,391,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.56. The firm's 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its 200-day moving average is $62.02. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.320 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group cut shares of Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sfam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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