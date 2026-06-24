Insider Buying: Cencora (NYSE:COR) Director Purchases $148,626.50 in Stock

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) Director Lauren Tyler purchased 550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. The trade was a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COR traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.94. 1,633,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.17. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $244.82 and a one year high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $78.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The company's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cencora from $420.00 to $339.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore set a $360.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COR

Institutional Trading of Cencora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cencora by 12.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 633,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,929,000 after buying an additional 71,594 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 25.8% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,101,251 shares of the company's stock worth $345,930,000 after buying an additional 226,156 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 4.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company's stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,820 shares of the company's stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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