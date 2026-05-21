Insider Buying: Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO) CEO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Exzeo Group, Inc. (NYSE:XZO - Get Free Report) CEO Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $26,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,664,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,181,293.29. This trade represents a 0.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paresh Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $27,980.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $30,220.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $34,220.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.53 per share, with a total value of $33,060.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $32,440.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $33,760.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $32,420.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Paresh Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Exzeo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $34,960.00.

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Exzeo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XZO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 234,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,698. Exzeo Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96.

Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Exzeo Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XZO shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Exzeo Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Exzeo Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exzeo Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Exzeo Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exzeo Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exzeo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exzeo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Exzeo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Exzeo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exzeo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000.

About Exzeo Group

Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem. Exzeo's Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, which we refer to as the “Exzeo Platform,” currently includes nine highly configurable software and data analytics applications that are purpose-built to serve insurance companies and other customers in the insurance value chain.

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