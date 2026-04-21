Insider Buying: FDM Group (LON:FDM) Insider Buys 43,105 Shares of Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM - Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mike) McLaren bought 43,105 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 per share, for a total transaction of £50,001.80.

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FDM Group Stock Performance

LON FDM traded up GBX 3 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 120. 1,222,050 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,374. FDM Group has a 52 week low of GBX 94.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 251. The firm has a market capitalization of £131.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.18. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 123.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.96.

FDM Group (LON:FDM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 10 earnings per share for the quarter. FDM Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities research analysts predict that FDM Group will post 3132.5302111 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FDM Group from GBX 180 to GBX 160 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of FDM Group from GBX 174 to GBX 130 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 145.

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FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc. FDM Group (Holdings) plc was founded in 1991 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

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