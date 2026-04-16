Insider Buying: Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Insider Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD - Get Free Report) insider Kevin Boyd acquired 4,000 shares of Galliford Try stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 528 per share, with a total value of £21,120.

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Galliford Try Stock Performance

Shares of GFRD stock traded up GBX 8.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 527.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,141,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,312. The stock has a market cap of £518.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 530.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 522.07. Galliford Try Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 359.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 585.

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 18.60 EPS for the quarter. Galliford Try had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 1.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Galliford Try Holdings plc will post 25.1560178 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Galliford Try from GBX 620 to GBX 650 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 600.

View Our Latest Research Report on Galliford Try

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try is one of the UK's leading construction groups, working to improve the UK's built environment, delivering positive, lasting change for the communities we work in on behalf of our clients. Our business operates mainly under the Galliford Try and Morrison Construction brands, focusing on areas where we have core and proven strengths, namely in Building, Highways and Environment. We see long-term growth and appropriate margins in these markets. Our company is founded on our values of excellence, passion, integrity and collaboration, and our vision is to be a people-orientated, progressive business, driven by our values to deliver lasting change for our stakeholders and the communities we work in.

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