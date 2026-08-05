Insider Buying: GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH) CEO Buys $281,420.10 in Stock

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GBFH - Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Newgard acquired 13,065 shares of GBank Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $281,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,577.94. This trade represents a 151.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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GBank Financial Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:GBFH traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 189,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,331. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.75. GBank Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $42.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.05.

GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). GBank Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $21.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GBank Financial Holdings Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBFH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded GBank Financial from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Research cut GBank Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JonesTrading dropped their price target on GBank Financial from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on GBank Financial in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of GBank Financial in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on GBank Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GBank Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBFH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GBank Financial by 93.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of GBank Financial by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 118,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 19,311 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of GBank Financial by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 29,227 shares of the company's stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 20,185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GBank Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in GBank Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

About GBank Financial

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank which provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers principally in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. GBank Financial Holdings Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

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