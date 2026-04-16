Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO in 3…2…1… (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Insider Buying: Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Insider Buys 12 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Johnson Matthey logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Chief Executive Liam Condon bought shares recently, including 12 shares on April 15 at GBX 2,022 and a much larger purchase of 5,226 shares on Feb 23 (about £100,496), signaling insider accumulation.
  • Stock snapshot: JMAT opened at GBX 2,036 (up 0.8%), has a market cap of £3.41bn, a 12‑month range of GBX 1,183–2,434, and 50/200‑day moving averages near GBX 2,026 and GBX 2,107 respectively.
  • Analyst view: Broker coverage skews positive with four Buys and one Hold, a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,222 (recent targets from Deutsche Bank and Berenberg around GBX 2,120/2,100).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Johnson Matthey.

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT - Get Free Report) insider Liam Condon purchased 12 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,022 per share, for a total transaction of £242.64.

Liam Condon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 11th, Liam Condon purchased 14 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,941 per share, for a total transaction of £271.74.
  • On Monday, February 23rd, Liam Condon purchased 5,226 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,923 per share, for a total transaction of £100,495.98.
  • On Wednesday, February 11th, Liam Condon purchased 10 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,342 per share, for a total transaction of £234.20.

Johnson Matthey Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 2,036 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,183 and a 12 month high of GBX 2,434. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,026.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,107.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,922 to GBX 2,120 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,100 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 2,222.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers' products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Johnson Matthey Right Now?

Before you consider Johnson Matthey, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson Matthey wasn't on the list.

While Johnson Matthey currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
Iran's New Leader Just Said Something That Should Terrify Every American
From American Alternative (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
a $1.5 trillion seismic market event?!?
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines