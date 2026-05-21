Insider Buying: Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Director Buys 1,100 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) Director Tamara Fischer bought 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.2%

MAA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.99. 728,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $157.57. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $126.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's payout ratio is currently 185.45%.

Trending Headlines about Mid-America Apartment Communities

Here are the key news stories impacting Mid-America Apartment Communities this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed near-term earnings forecasts for MAA across several quarters, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, FY2026 and FY2027. Lower EPS estimates can weigh on sentiment because they suggest softer expected profitability. Mid-America Apartment Communities stock page

Zacks Research trimmed near-term earnings forecasts for MAA across several quarters, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, FY2026 and FY2027. Lower EPS estimates can weigh on sentiment because they suggest softer expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS estimate for MAA, signaling longer-term earnings expectations are still improving somewhat. Mid-America Apartment Communities stock page

Zacks Research raised its FY2028 EPS estimate for MAA, signaling longer-term earnings expectations are still improving somewhat. Neutral Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.53 per share, reinforcing its income appeal for REIT investors and supporting the stock’s defensive profile. Mid-America Apartment Communities stock page

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.53 per share, reinforcing its income appeal for REIT investors and supporting the stock’s defensive profile. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders backed the board and pay plans at the annual meeting, which removes a potential governance overhang but is unlikely to move the stock much on its own. Article: Mid-America Apartment Shareholders Back Board and Pay Plans

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank reissued a "sector underperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

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