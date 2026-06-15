Insider Buying: National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Director Buys 890 Shares of Stock

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) Director Robert Mccabe, Jr. bought 890 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,768.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,992.35. This represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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National Health Investors Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.73. 334,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,457. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.09. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.94 and a 52-week high of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 36.86%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. National Health Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. National Health Investors's dividend payout ratio is currently 118.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on National Health Investors from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of National Health Investors from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $89.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on National Health Investors

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company's stock.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc NYSE: NHI is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and financing high-quality healthcare and senior housing facilities in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses a diverse range of properties, including skilled nursing centers, assisted living and memory care communities, behavioral health facilities, dialysis clinics, and medical office buildings. NHI typically enters into long-term net-lease agreements with experienced healthcare operators, providing stable and predictable rental income streams while enabling its tenants to concentrate on delivering quality care.

Since its founding in 1991 and initial public offering later that year, National Health Investors has pursued a disciplined growth strategy centered on strategic acquisitions, joint ventures, and selective development.

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