Insider Buying: Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Insider Acquires 1,134 Shares of Stock

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) insider Angeliki Frangou bought 1,134 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.69 per share, for a total transaction of $82,430.46. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 4,721,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $343,213,322.07. The trade was a 0.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Angeliki Frangou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,172 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.93 per share, with a total value of $83,129.96.

On Thursday, May 14th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,169 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.61 per share, for a total transaction of $83,712.09.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,138 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $83,062.62.

On Monday, May 11th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,111 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.85 per share, with a total value of $82,047.35.

On Friday, May 8th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,164 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.62 per share, with a total value of $86,857.68.

On Thursday, May 7th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,135 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.49 per share, with a total value of $82,276.15.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,086 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,200.22.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,171 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,298.05.

On Monday, May 4th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,169 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.74 per share, for a total transaction of $83,864.06.

On Friday, May 1st, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,155 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.08 per share, with a total value of $82,097.40.

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Navios Maritime Partners Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NMM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.37. The stock had a trading volume of 55,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,610. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.06. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average of $60.45.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.99. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 21.23%.The firm had revenue of $365.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Navios Maritime Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Navios Maritime Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Navios Maritime Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Navios Maritime Partners from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NMM

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 599 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 92,682 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,706 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NYSE: NMM is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

Further Reading

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