Insider Buying: Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Insider Buys $83,330.50 in Stock

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) insider Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,199 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.50 per share, with a total value of $83,330.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,758,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $330,723,951. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Angeliki Frangou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,208 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.88 per share, for a total transaction of $83,207.04.

On Thursday, June 25th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,170 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.20 per share, with a total value of $82,134.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,148 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.94 per share, with a total value of $82,587.12.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,159 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.68 per share, with a total value of $84,236.12.

On Monday, June 22nd, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,187 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.39 per share, for a total transaction of $84,739.93.

On Thursday, June 18th, Angeliki Frangou purchased 1,151 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,836.10.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,126 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.35 per share, with a total value of $82,592.10.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,119 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.63 per share, with a total value of $82,391.97.

On Monday, June 15th, Angeliki Frangou acquired 1,106 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.73 per share, with a total value of $82,651.38.

On Friday, June 12th, Angeliki Frangou bought 1,135 shares of Navios Maritime Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.19 per share, for a total transaction of $84,205.65.

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Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMM traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.26. 95,554 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,852. Navios Maritime Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $80.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.11.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.58. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 25.05%.The company had revenue of $357.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $317.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Navios Maritime Partners's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Navios Maritime Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Navios Maritime Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Navios Maritime Partners's dividend payout ratio is currently 2.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 599 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 92,682 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,706 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navios Maritime Partners has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NMM

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. NYSE: NMM is a dry bulk shipping company that owns and operates a fleet of Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels. The partnership charters its vessels under medium- and long-term contracts to a diverse group of charterers, providing seaborne transportation for major bulk cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. Through this asset-light model, Navios Maritime Partners seeks to generate stable cash flows while retaining flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities.

Formed in November 2007 and sponsored by Navios Maritime Holdings Inc, the partnership leverages the operating platform and commercial management capabilities of the Navios group.

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