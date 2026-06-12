Insider Buying: Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) CEO Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM - Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.90 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,114,380. The trade was a 9.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $37.25. 603,605 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,555. The stock has a market cap of $554.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.03. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $51.61. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $391.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.76 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. Oxford Industries's quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Oxford Industries's payout ratio is presently -106.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $39.50.

View Our Latest Report on OXM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,762 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $25,813,000 after acquiring an additional 45,535 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 595,107 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $24,126,000 after acquiring an additional 33,871 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,502 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $19,115,000 after acquiring an additional 32,226 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 442,334 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,738 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $11,552,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oxford Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oxford Industries reported Q1 earnings of $1.39 per share, above analyst expectations of $1.27, and revenue of $391.4 million was roughly in line with estimates. Article Title

Oxford Industries reported Q1 earnings of $1.39 per share, above analyst expectations of $1.27, and revenue of $391.4 million was roughly in line with estimates. Neutral Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, which supports the stock’s income appeal but does not offset the broader growth concerns. Article Title

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, which supports the stock’s income appeal but does not offset the broader growth concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Truist cut its price target to $40 from $43 and kept a hold rating, while Telsey lowered its target to $44 from $51 and maintained a market perform view, reflecting a more cautious outlook from analysts. Article Title

Truist cut its price target to $40 from $43 and kept a hold rating, while Telsey lowered its target to $44 from $51 and maintained a market perform view, reflecting a more cautious outlook from analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Oxford Industries’ Q1 results and earnings call highlighted softer sales trends and margin pressure, which likely contributed to the stock’s decline. Article Title

Oxford Industries’ Q1 results and earnings call highlighted softer sales trends and margin pressure, which likely contributed to the stock’s decline. Negative Sentiment: The biggest drag came from management’s guidance cut, including a lower FY 2026 revenue outlook and weaker Q2 sales expectations, sparking a sharp selloff and new shareholder-investigation headlines. Article Title

The biggest drag came from management’s guidance cut, including a lower FY 2026 revenue outlook and weaker Q2 sales expectations, sparking a sharp selloff and new shareholder-investigation headlines. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced investigations into possible securities-law violations after the guidance downgrade and stock drop, adding overhang and uncertainty for investors. Article Title

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men's and women's lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women's sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

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