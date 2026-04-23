Insider Buying: Roadside Real Estate (LON:ROAD) Insider Acquires 125,000 Shares of Stock

Roadside Real Estate plc (LON:ROAD - Get Free Report) insider Charles Edward Dickson acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 per share, for a total transaction of £77,500.

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Roadside Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of ROAD opened at GBX 61.90 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 61.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 64.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.34 million, a P/E ratio of 176.86 and a beta of 0.59. Roadside Real Estate plc has a 12-month low of GBX 30 and a 12-month high of GBX 76.

Roadside Real Estate (LON:ROAD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Roadside Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10,067.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roadside Real Estate plc will post 1.8028169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roadside Real Estate

Roadside is a real estate business focused on building and scaling a high-quality portfolio of modern roadside retail assets, including modern EV charging infrastructure.

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