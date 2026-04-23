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Insider Buying: Roadside Real Estate (LON:ROAD) Insider Acquires 125,000 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026

Key Points

  • Insider purchase: Charles Edward Dickson bought 125,000 shares on April 20 at an average of GBX 62 per share, a total of £77,500.
  • Stock snapshot: ROAD opened at GBX 61.90 with a 50‑day MA of GBX 61.56, 200‑day MA of GBX 64.26, market cap £110.34m, P/E 176.86, beta 0.59 and a 12‑month range of GBX 30–76.
  • Earnings and outlook: The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX (1.09) and negative ROE, though analysts forecast ~1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year; Roadside focuses on roadside retail assets including EV charging infrastructure.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Roadside Real Estate plc (LON:ROAD - Get Free Report) insider Charles Edward Dickson acquired 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 per share, for a total transaction of £77,500.

Roadside Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of ROAD opened at GBX 61.90 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 61.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 64.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.34 million, a P/E ratio of 176.86 and a beta of 0.59. Roadside Real Estate plc has a 12-month low of GBX 30 and a 12-month high of GBX 76.

Roadside Real Estate (LON:ROAD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Roadside Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10,067.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roadside Real Estate plc will post 1.8028169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roadside Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Roadside is a real estate business focused on building and scaling a high-quality portfolio of modern roadside retail assets, including modern EV charging infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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