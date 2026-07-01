Insider Buying: Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Director Purchases $19,860.35 in Stock

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) Director Peggy Roe bought 89 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $223.15 per share, for a total transaction of $19,860.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,795,688.05. This trade represents a 1.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,284. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business's fifty day moving average price is $208.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.77. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.33 and a 52-week high of $228.57.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 70.60%.The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $211.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Simon Property Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 195.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

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