Insider Buying: Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Major Shareholder Acquires 438,723 Shares of Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa bought 438,723 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,227.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,439,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $216,763,579.05. The trade was a 1.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V Prem Et Al Watsa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 100 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, V Prem Et Al Watsa acquired 739,521 shares of Under Armour stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,419.37.

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Under Armour Stock Performance

UAA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.09. 10,631,482 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,899,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.73. The stock's 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company's revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Under Armour has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.080-0.120 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.000-0.020 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 564.8% in the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 41,958,923 shares of the company's stock worth $208,536,000 after purchasing an additional 35,647,123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Under Armour by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,296,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,420,000 after buying an additional 3,351,976 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,237,000. Group One Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 378.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,568,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 2,131,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltroit Asset Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $9,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company's stock.

Key Under Armour News

Here are the key news stories impacting Under Armour this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on UAA. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays set a $5.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UAA

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc NYSE: UAA is a global designer, marketer and distributor of performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio spans a range of categories including training and running shoes, performance apparel engineered to manage moisture and temperature, and a variety of accessories such as bags, socks and headwear. Under Armour positions its offerings to serve athletes at every level—from professionals to everyday fitness enthusiasts—by combining innovative fabrics, advanced footwear technology and functional design.

Founded in 1996 by Kevin Plank, a former University of Maryland football player, Under Armour initially gained recognition for its moisture-wicking T-shirts, which provided a lightweight alternative to traditional cotton.

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