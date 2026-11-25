Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL - Get Free Report) insider Tobin Juvenal sold 3,288 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $110,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $989,486.40. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Castle Biosciences Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, hitting $32.53. The company had a trading volume of 335,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $44.28.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $92.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Castle Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.50.

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Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,513,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,052 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $15,440,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $13,001,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth $7,912,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes tests intended to help physicians make personalized treatment and care decisions. Its tests analyze biological features of tissue to provide information about disease behavior and patient risk. The company's portfolio includes DecisionDx tests for conditions such as cutaneous melanoma, cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and uveal melanoma. It also offers TissueCypher, a test designed to assess progression risk in patients with Barrett's esophagus.

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