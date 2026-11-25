Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT - Get Free Report) CMO David Gee sold 4,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $46,503.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 128,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,457.10. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

David Nicholas Gee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, David Gee sold 2,090 shares of Cellebrite DI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $22,843.70.

On Thursday, November 12th, David Gee sold 234 shares of Cellebrite DI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $3,114.54.

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Cellebrite DI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cellebrite DI by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,049,904 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,579 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,517,000. Tensile Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,380,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 689,367 shares during the period. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 4,126,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,251,000 after purchasing an additional 682,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cellebrite DI from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Cellebrite DI from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cellebrite DI

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops digital intelligence software and services that help organizations access, collect, preserve and analyze digital evidence. Its tools are used to investigate information from mobile devices, computers, cloud sources and other digital systems. The company's offerings include its UFED platform for extracting data from digital devices, Physical Analyzer for examining and interpreting evidence, and analytics and case-management tools such as Pathfinder and Guardian. Customers include law enforcement, public safety, intelligence and defense agencies, as well as organizations in the private sector.

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