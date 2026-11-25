Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD - Get Free Report) Director Ned Fleming III purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $180,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $180,325. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Construction Partners Price Performance

ROAD stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.12. 684,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.98 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.14.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.08). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ROAD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $139.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on Construction Partners from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROAD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 205,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 61,354 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,798 shares of the company's stock worth $55,801,000 after buying an additional 198,545 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,971,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 16.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,637 shares of the company's stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 47.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc. is a civil infrastructure company that builds and maintains roads, highways, and other transportation-related projects. Its services include roadway paving, site development, milling and resurfacing, and related construction work for public and private customers. The company also produces and supplies materials used in its projects, including hot-mix asphalt and aggregates. Its vertically integrated operations combine construction services with materials production and distribution.

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