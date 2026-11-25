Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ - Get Free Report) insider Todd Duchene sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,093,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,851,933.62. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Core Scientific Stock Down 1.5%

CORZ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. 19,154,565 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,348,879. The stock's 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 5.56.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.52. Core Scientific had a negative return on equity of 70.05% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $232.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,866,000. Militia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Defiance ETFs LLC lifted its position in Core Scientific by 45.9% during the third quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC now owns 169,058 shares of the company's stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 53,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CORZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Core Scientific from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Capital One Financial set a $33.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CORZ

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. is a U.S.-based digital infrastructure company that operates data centers and provides computing services. Its business includes mining bitcoin, which involves using specialized computers to help process transactions and secure the Bitcoin network, as well as hosting equipment for third-party mining customers. The company also provides data center infrastructure for high-performance computing workloads, including artificial intelligence applications. Its facilities and services are designed to support the power, cooling, and computing needs of these operations.

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