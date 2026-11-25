AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG - Get Free Report) Director Leonard Tannenbaum bought 75,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $254,098.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,281,509 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,538,685.33. This trade represents a 1.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

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AFC Gamma Price Performance

AFC Gamma stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 118,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,075. AFC Gamma Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 71.50% and a return on equity of 4.57%. Analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. AFC Gamma's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AFC Gamma from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc. is a specialty finance company that provides debt financing to businesses in the U.S. cannabis industry. Its borrowers include state-licensed cannabis operators and related companies. The company has offered loans secured by assets such as real estate and business interests, with financing used for purposes including construction, expansion, acquisitions and refinancing. AFC Gamma was formed in 2020 and became publicly traded in 2021.

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