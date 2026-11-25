AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG - Get Free Report) Director Leonard Tannenbaum bought 29,451 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $102,783.99. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,310,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,515,250.40. This represents a 0.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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AFC Gamma Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of AFCG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.57. 118,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,075. The company's fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. AFC Gamma Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.84.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 71.50%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that AFC Gamma Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. AFC Gamma's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AFC Gamma

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. is a specialty finance company that provides debt financing to businesses in the U.S. cannabis industry. Its borrowers include state-licensed cannabis operators and related companies. The company has offered loans secured by assets such as real estate and business interests, with financing used for purposes including construction, expansion, acquisitions and refinancing. AFC Gamma was formed in 2020 and became publicly traded in 2021.

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