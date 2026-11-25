Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG - Get Free Report) Director Robert Dalrymple sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 233,486 shares in the company, valued at $18,678,880. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Chemung Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Chemung Financial stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $78.75. 10,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,001. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.58. Chemung Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $50.31 and a twelve month high of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $31.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.87 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Analysts anticipate that Chemung Financial Corp will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. Chemung Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.07%.

Institutional Trading of Chemung Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Chemung Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,098,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,841 shares of the bank's stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,077 shares of the bank's stock valued at $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 38,981 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,639 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHMG shares. DA Davidson set a $96.00 price target on Chemung Financial in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Chemung Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Chemung Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. UBS Group reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Chemung Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chemung Financial

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Elmira, New York. Its principal subsidiary, Chemung Canal Trust Company, provides personal and business banking services through branches in New York and northern Pennsylvania. The bank offers deposit accounts, loans, mortgages, and other lending services. Through its wealth management and financial services businesses, it also provides trust, investment management, financial planning, and insurance services. Founded in 1833, Chemung Canal Trust Company has a long history of serving communities in the region.

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