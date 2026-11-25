Corpay, Inc (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) CEO Ronald Clarke sold 193,464 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $85,286,669.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,160,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $952,596,167.44. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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Corpay Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE CPAY traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $454.25. 500,827 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,423. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94. Corpay, Inc has a 1-year low of $281.16 and a 1-year high of $479.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The corporate payments company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.20 by $0.34. Corpay had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. Corpay's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CPAY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Corpay from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corpay from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Corpay from $415.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $474.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corpay

Institutional Trading of Corpay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,379,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Corpay by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 15.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 723 shares of the corporate payments company's stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Corpay by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 471,008 shares of the corporate payments company's stock valued at $174,178,000 after buying an additional 265,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company's stock.

About Corpay

Corpay is a global corporate payments company that provides businesses with a range of payment and expense management solutions. Its services are designed to help organizations manage payables, card programs, travel and fleet-related expenses, and cross-border transactions more efficiently. The company serves customers across a variety of industries and geographies, offering software and payment tools that streamline accounts payable, vendor payments, and workforce payments. Corpay also provides specialized solutions for fleet management and international payments, helping businesses control costs and simplify financial operations.

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