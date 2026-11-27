George Weston Limited (TSE:WN - Get Free Report) insider Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.92, for a total transaction of C$1,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$2,308,083.12. The trade was a 33.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Richard Dufresne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Richard Dufresne sold 20,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.47, for a total value of C$2,009,400.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.04, for a total value of C$1,010,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Richard Dufresne sold 20,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.56, for a total transaction of C$1,971,200.00.

On Friday, September 4th, Richard Dufresne sold 20,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.33, for a total transaction of C$2,026,600.00.

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George Weston Price Performance

TSE:WN remained flat at C$118.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 235,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. George Weston Limited has a twelve month low of C$92.96 and a twelve month high of C$119.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$101.42. The company has a market cap of C$44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.21.

George Weston (TSE:WN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of C$20.01 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that George Weston Limited will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$117.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a C$134.00 price target on shares of George Weston and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$121.67.

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About George Weston

George Weston Limited is a Canadian public company founded in 1882. The Company operates through its two reportable operating segments, Loblaw Companies Limited and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise and wireless mobile products and services. Choice Properties owns, manages and develops a high-quality portfolio of commercial and residential properties across Canada.

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