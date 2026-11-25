Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) insider Shane Hadlock sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.40, for a total transaction of $351,555.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,944,426. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Terrell Shane Hadlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Shane Hadlock sold 241 shares of Paycom Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.07, for a total transaction of $57,856.87.

On Thursday, August 27th, Shane Hadlock sold 2,577 shares of Paycom Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.60, for a total transaction of $612,295.20.

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Paycom Software Stock Up 1.7%

Paycom Software stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.89. 700,144 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.90 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.56. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $543.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $535.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3750 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Paycom Software's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $145.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Paycom Software from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $255.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth $632,460,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $42,858,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $37,085,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,146,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 742,851 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $161,682,000 after buying an additional 269,175 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software that helps businesses manage payroll, human resources, and workforce operations through a unified platform. Its solutions support the employee life cycle, including recruiting, onboarding, payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor management, talent management, and compliance. The company's platform incorporates automation and artificial intelligence to streamline HR processes and reduce administrative tasks.

Further Reading

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