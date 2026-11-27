Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,304,940.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,863,540. This represents a 41.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

TYL traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $422.81. 210,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,887. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.71 and a 12 month high of $472.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $647.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Tyler Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $445.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tyler Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,129,890,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,095 shares of the technology company's stock worth $138,696,000 after purchasing an additional 38,508 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 400,775 shares of the technology company's stock worth $117,211,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $88,645,000. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 246,603 shares of the technology company's stock worth $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company's stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies provides software and technology services to public-sector organizations. Its customers include local governments, courts, public safety agencies, schools and other government entities, which use its tools to manage operations and deliver services to the public. The company's offerings include enterprise resource planning, tax and appraisal administration, court and justice systems, public safety software, school administration, digital services and payment solutions. Tyler also provides implementation, support and related services to help organizations use its software.

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