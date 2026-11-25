Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) Director Brenda Lauderback sold 19,291 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $501,951.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,932.04. This trade represents a 30.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

NYSE:WWW traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $25.34. 971,958 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,092. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The textile maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $505.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $500.08 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.21%. Wolverine World Wide's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-1.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.00 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Wolverine World Wide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,045 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 281,845 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,190 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,557,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,571,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on WWW. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Williams Trading set a $21.00 price target on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Wolverine World Wide to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WWW

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is a footwear and apparel company that designs, markets and distributes products through a portfolio of consumer and workwear brands. Its brands include Merrell, Saucony, Sweaty Betty, Wolverine, Chaco and Bates, with offerings that span outdoor, athletic, casual and occupational footwear, as well as apparel and accessories. Founded in 1883 in Rockford, Michigan, the company has expanded from its early roots in leather and footwear manufacturing into an international brand business.

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