ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $79,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $481,046.80. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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ManpowerGroup Trading Up 1.3%

MAN traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 257,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,044. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.78. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company's fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. ManpowerGroup's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.60 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 313.0%. ManpowerGroup's payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered ManpowerGroup from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $52.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ManpowerGroup

Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 308,132.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 305,150 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $16,960,000 after purchasing an additional 305,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Corient Private Wealth LP raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LP now owns 312,609 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 58,248 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,323,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company's stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc. is a global workforce solutions company that helps organizations find, manage and develop talent. Its services include permanent and temporary recruitment, staffing, workforce management, outsourcing and career-transition support. The company operates through brands including Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions. These businesses serve employers and job seekers across a range of industries, offering services from general staffing and professional recruitment to technology talent and workforce development.

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