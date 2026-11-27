O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) SVP Ramon Odems sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $2,865,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 300 shares in the company, valued at $28,650. This trade represents a 99.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.97. 2,487,112 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,445,701. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $102.46. The firm has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.08.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 188.24%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O'Reilly Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $5,950,042,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,659,428 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,337,472,000 after buying an additional 198,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,023,936,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,329,667 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $859,169,000 after buying an additional 141,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $721,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on O'Reilly Automotive

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. is a specialty retailer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies and accessories. Its products serve owners of cars, trucks and SUVs, as well as professional automotive service providers. The company supports both do-it-yourself customers and commercial repair businesses through its store network, distribution operations and online services. Its offerings include replacement parts, maintenance products, batteries, accessories and tools for domestic and imported vehicles.

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