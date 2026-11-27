Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 129,307 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $4,902,028.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 44,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,786. This represents a 74.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 126,465 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $4,963,751.25.

On Thursday, November 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 66,560 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $2,758,246.40.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 74,489 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $3,132,262.45.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 93,969 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $3,889,376.91.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 114,813 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $4,980,587.94.

On Thursday, October 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,875 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $1,699,173.75.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 108,212 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total value of $4,649,869.64.

On Thursday, October 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 65,402 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $2,764,542.54.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 103,110 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $4,241,945.40.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 95,388 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $3,993,895.56.

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Samsara Stock Performance

IOT stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.12. 2,692,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,136. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $47.47. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Samsara had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $508.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $483.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Samsara's quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.760-0.780 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 0.180-1.090 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Samsara from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Samsara from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Samsara from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.32.

Read Our Latest Report on Samsara

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 85.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,336,941 shares of the company's stock worth $661,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009,335 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,085,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,068,000 after purchasing an additional 139,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Samsara by 41.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,710,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,886,000 after buying an additional 794,255 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Samsara by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,660,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $101,448,000 after acquiring an additional 548,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 14.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,060 shares of the company's stock worth $96,586,000 after purchasing an additional 326,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. is a technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for organizations managing physical operations. Founded in 2015 by Sanjit Biswas and John Bicket, the company combines connected devices, software and data analytics to help businesses monitor vehicles, equipment and other assets. Its offerings include fleet telematics, vehicle and equipment tracking, video-based safety tools, site monitoring and applications for managing operational workflows. The platform collects data from internet-connected devices and uses analytics and artificial intelligence to help customers improve visibility, safety and efficiency.

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