Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD traded up $23.12 on Friday, hitting $511.57. 31,518,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,239,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business's fifty day moving average is $380.39 and its 200 day moving average is $272.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.06 and a fifty-two week high of $546.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,336,552,000 after buying an additional 7,035,991 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after buying an additional 3,735,807 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,016,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $579.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $424.59.

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Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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