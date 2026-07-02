Insider Selling: Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Sells 16,250 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $1,463,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 773,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,686,518.56. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Feng-Ming Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,204 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total value of $421,065.48.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Feng-Ming Wang sold 32,500 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,957,825.00.

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Ambarella Trading Down 11.3%

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $9.98 on Thursday, reaching $78.36. 2,293,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,284. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.44.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $100.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.12 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 17.18%.Ambarella's revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Consumer Edge reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.50.

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Key Headlines Impacting Ambarella

Here are the key news stories impacting Ambarella this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt named Ambarella a top pick for the second half of 2026, calling it a leading “physical AI” play and highlighting its edge AI chip leadership. Article Title

Rosenblatt named Ambarella a top pick for the second half of 2026, calling it a leading “physical AI” play and highlighting its edge AI chip leadership. Positive Sentiment: Ambarella reported fiscal Q1 2027 revenue of $100.4 million, up 16.9% year over year, and returned to non-GAAP profitability with $5.0 million in net profit, supported by record automotive sales. Article Title

Ambarella reported fiscal Q1 2027 revenue of $100.4 million, up 16.9% year over year, and returned to non-GAAP profitability with $5.0 million in net profit, supported by record automotive sales. Positive Sentiment: Management guided for higher revenue next quarter, reinforcing the view that demand for its automotive and edge AI products is improving. Article Title

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,480,285 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $388,223,000 after buying an additional 311,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ambarella by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,170 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $122,562,000 after buying an additional 151,694 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,587,081 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $112,429,000 after acquiring an additional 373,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,586,082 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $81,644,000 after purchasing an additional 524,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,527 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $72,305,000 after purchasing an additional 35,510 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella's platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella's product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

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