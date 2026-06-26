Insider Selling: American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) COO Sells $1,016,208.00 in Stock

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) COO David Seymour sold 56,456 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,016,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 969,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,442,594. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Seymour also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, David Seymour sold 69,343 shares of American Airlines Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,178,831.00.

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American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $17.87. 161,278,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,315,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.54. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65 and a beta of 1.35. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $18.04.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. American Airlines Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.400-1.100 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $12.50 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded American Airlines Group from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.47.

View Our Latest Report on American Airlines Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the airline's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the airline's stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the airline's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the airline's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the airline's stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting American Airlines Group

Here are the key news stories impacting American Airlines Group this week:

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world's largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

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