Insider Selling: Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) EVP Mark Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $297,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,312,064.72. This trade represents a 11.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Amkor Technology Trading Up 3.1%

Amkor Technology stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.44. 3,982,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,337,424. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $69.69.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.57%.The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Amkor Technology's payout ratio is 21.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Amkor Technology by 91.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMKR

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

Further Reading

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