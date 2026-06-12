Insider Selling: Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells 1,416 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $563,723.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 118,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,279,145.49. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ray Stata also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 9th, Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total transaction of $573,988.56.

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Analog Devices Stock Up 1.4%

Analog Devices stock traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $417.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,780. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $218.37 and a one year high of $439.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $389.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is 65.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $364.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,893,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,802,256,000 after purchasing an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,487,584 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,369,833,000 after purchasing an additional 88,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,450,624 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,834,210,000 after acquiring an additional 194,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,216,699 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,250,341,000 after acquiring an additional 501,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,215,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

More Analog Devices News

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Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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