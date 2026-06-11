Insider Selling: Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Sells 1,432 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total transaction of $573,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120,175 shares in the company, valued at $48,169,745.25. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI traded up $19.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $412.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,633,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,818. The firm has a market cap of $200.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.94 and a 200-day moving average of $332.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.37 and a 12 month high of $439.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.2% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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