Insider Selling: Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Sells 11,108 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN - Get Free Report) insider Noah Berkowitz sold 11,108 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $110,413.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 191,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,466.30. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Noah Berkowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Noah Berkowitz sold 6,435 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $71,428.50.

On Friday, February 13th, Noah Berkowitz sold 5,685 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $67,594.65.

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Arvinas Trading Up 3.1%

ARVN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. 787,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,453. The firm's fifty day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $636.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.79.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.05. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 30.77%.The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Arvinas's revenue was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 16,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARVN. Citigroup increased their target price on Arvinas from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial set a $10.00 target price on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Arvinas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Arvinas from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Arvinas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARVN

Trending Headlines about Arvinas

Here are the key news stories impacting Arvinas this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research raised its price target on Arvinas to $18 from $16 and reiterated a buy rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. BTIG raises Arvinas price target

BTIG Research raised its price target on Arvinas to $18 from $16 and reiterated a buy rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Arvinas and Pfizer struck a licensing deal with Rigel Pharmaceuticals for exclusive global rights to VEPPANU (vepdegestrant), bringing in $85 million upfront and transition payments plus up to $320 million in additional milestones and royalties. Arvinas and Pfizer deal with Rigel

Arvinas and Pfizer struck a licensing deal with Rigel Pharmaceuticals for exclusive global rights to VEPPANU (vepdegestrant), bringing in $85 million upfront and transition payments plus up to $320 million in additional milestones and royalties. Positive Sentiment: The company said VEPPANU became the first FDA-approved PROTAC, which validates Arvinas’ drug-degradation platform and supports its pipeline story. Arvinas Q1 2026 results and corporate update

The company said VEPPANU became the first FDA-approved PROTAC, which validates Arvinas’ drug-degradation platform and supports its pipeline story. Neutral Sentiment: First-quarter results were mixed: Arvinas reported a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.90 per share, but revenue of $15.6 million missed estimates and fell sharply from a year ago. Arvinas Q1 earnings report

First-quarter results were mixed: Arvinas reported a smaller-than-expected loss of $0.90 per share, but revenue of $15.6 million missed estimates and fell sharply from a year ago. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching pre-earnings commentary and transcript coverage, but these items appear more informational than market-moving on their own. Arvinas earnings call transcript

Investors are also watching pre-earnings commentary and transcript coverage, but these items appear more informational than market-moving on their own. Negative Sentiment: Despite the product and licensing progress, Arvinas remains unprofitable with weak revenue trends, which may temper enthusiasm for the stock’s longer-term fundamentals. Arvinas earnings expectations

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc NASDAQ: ARVN is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body's natural protein-recycling systems.

The company's most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.

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