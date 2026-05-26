Insider Selling: Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) COO Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,470,141,033.90. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sanjay Gajendra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.19, for a total transaction of $69,773,200.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Sanjay Gajendra sold 95,444 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $21,476,808.88.

On Thursday, May 7th, Sanjay Gajendra sold 49,361 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.21, for a total transaction of $9,833,204.81.

On Thursday, May 7th, Sanjay Gajendra sold 230,639 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $45,717,262.58.

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Astera Labs Stock Up 3.9%

Astera Labs stock traded up $11.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,097,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,548,043. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.35, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 3.35. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $321.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.13 and a 200 day moving average of $160.46.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALAB has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.75.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,827,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,300,344,000 after purchasing an additional 84,365 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 108.9% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,365,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Astera Labs by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,684,000 after purchasing an additional 760,358 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,598,000 after buying an additional 104,935 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,934,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,855,000 after buying an additional 393,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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