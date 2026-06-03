Insider Selling: Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) CEO Sells 2,764 Shares of Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.12. 637,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,844. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $127.59 and a 52-week high of $187.35. The firm's 50 day moving average is $151.40 and its 200 day moving average is $176.68.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $183.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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