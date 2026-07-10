Insider Selling: BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) SVP Sells 664 Shares of Stock

BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 664 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.46, for a total transaction of $200,833.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,096.92. This trade represents a 76.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Chan Henry Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Chan Henry Lee sold 590 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $156,928.20.

On Thursday, June 11th, Chan Henry Lee sold 428 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $110,265.64.

On Monday, June 8th, Chan Henry Lee sold 871 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $235,535.82.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Chan Henry Lee sold 332 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.72, for a total value of $103,159.04.

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BeOne Medicines Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ ONC traded down $4.13 on Friday, hitting $298.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 232,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,256. BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $249.00 and a 52-week high of $385.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $289.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.10. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82 and a beta of 0.49.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. BeOne Medicines had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.94%. Research analysts predict that BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $413.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of BeOne Medicines from $364.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BeOne Medicines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $396.00 price target on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of BeOne Medicines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $391.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ONC

Institutional Trading of BeOne Medicines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG International AG purchased a new position in BeOne Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines in the second quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeOne Medicines by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company's stock.

BeOne Medicines Company Profile

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

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