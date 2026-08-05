Insider Selling: Biglari (NYSE:BH) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report) major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $334,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 106,422 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,780,440.06. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Sardar Biglari sold 80,000 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,352,000.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Sardar Biglari sold 546 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $9,118.20.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Sardar Biglari sold 6,611 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $110,469.81.

On Friday, July 17th, Sardar Biglari sold 11,000 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $183,810.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Sardar Biglari sold 75,000 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Sardar Biglari sold 9,525 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $161,163.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Sardar Biglari sold 132,421 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,286,910.67.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Sardar Biglari sold 22,600 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $382,166.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Sardar Biglari sold 100,000 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $1,658,000.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Sardar Biglari sold 100,000 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $1,675,000.00.

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Biglari Price Performance

BH stock traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $396.92. 119,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,315. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.91 and a 52-week high of $483.60. The company has a market capitalization of $908.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.14.

Biglari (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($55.81) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $97.48 million for the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Biglari from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biglari

Institutional Trading of Biglari

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Biglari during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 1.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Biglari during the second quarter valued at $2,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company that makes strategic investments and operates businesses across multiple industries, with a primary focus on the restaurant, insurance and media sectors. The company seeks to acquire controlling interests in undervalued enterprises and enhance long-term value through active management and operational improvements. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Biglari Holdings approaches each acquisition with a value-oriented philosophy, emphasizing disciplined capital allocation and hands-on oversight.

In the restaurant segment, Biglari Holdings owns and operates Steak 'n Shake, a national burger and milkshake chain founded in 1934, as well as Western Sizzlin, a buffet and steakhouse brand.

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