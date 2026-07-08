Insider Selling: Block (NYSE:XYZ) Director Sells $472,620.00 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $472,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,868,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $147,195,293.44. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Mathew Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $459,960.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 36,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total transaction of $2,873,880.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $458,400.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $473,580.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $448,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $444,060.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $445,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $444,600.00.

On Monday, June 15th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $433,560.00.

On Friday, June 12th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $418,680.00.

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Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XYZ traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,931,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.86. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $82.50.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XYZ shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Block from a "buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of Block to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Block from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Block

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Block by 301.0% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company's stock.

Block Company Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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