Insider Selling: Block (NYSE:XYZ) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $433,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,972,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,568,257.40. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Anthony Mathew Eisen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 12th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $418,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $399,840.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $409,320.00.

On Thursday, June 4th, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $425,040.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 135,750 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $10,426,957.50.

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Block Stock Performance

NYSE:XYZ traded up $4.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.23. 9,542,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.56. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.21 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company's 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.44.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Block

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,485 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,887,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,709,824 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $535,305,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $484,387,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Block by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,296,224 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $816,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436,380 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $368,213,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on XYZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Block from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Block

Block Company Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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