Insider Selling: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Insider Sells 2,879 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,879 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total value of $829,439.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 137,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,715,449.30. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,746 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $712,367.32.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $5,628,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 30,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $6,126,900.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 15,410 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $2,318,742.70.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,074 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.44, for a total value of $2,006,074.56.

On Monday, March 16th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 29,807 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $4,583,720.46.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 20,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,244 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $4,491,664.92.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,332 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total value of $465,013.92.

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Bloom Energy Price Performance

NYSE:BE traded down $17.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,956,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,262,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,177.58 and a beta of 3.82. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.Bloom Energy's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BE. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Mkm set a $225.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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