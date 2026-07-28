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Insider Selling: BTGO (NYSE:BTGO) CEO Sells $189,198.99 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
BTGO logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BTGO CEO Michael Belshe sold 38,691 shares for approximately $189,199 at an average price of $4.89, reducing his direct stake by 4.62%. The sale was made to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards.
  • BTGO shares recently traded near $4.95, close to their 12-month low of $4.66 and well below the 12-month high of $24.50. The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.62 per share, substantially missing the $0.07 consensus estimate, despite revenue rising 112.6% year over year.
  • BitGo faces a securities class-action lawsuit related to disclosures about digital-asset price exposure, with an August 7, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline. Investor sentiment is also affected by the litigation risk, while the company has authorized a $50 million share-repurchase plan.
  • Interested in BTGO? Here are five stocks we like better.

BTGO (NYSE:BTGO - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Belshe sold 38,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $189,198.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 798,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,488.96. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

BTGO Price Performance

BTGO stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.95. 903,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,057. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52. BTGO has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

BTGO (NYSE:BTGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 112.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BTGO will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

BTGO declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

More BTGO News

Here are the key news stories impacting BTGO this week:

  • Negative Sentiment: A class action filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York names BitGo and certain officers as defendants. The complaint seeks damages under Sections 11 and 15 of the Securities Act and Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act for investors who bought shares in or traceable to BitGo’s January 2026 IPO, or purchased securities during the stated class period. Pomerantz class action announcement
  • Negative Sentiment: The allegations reportedly center on BitGo’s disclosures concerning its exposure to digital-asset price movements. One investor alert claims the company downplayed the severity of these risks and that subsequent corrective disclosures contributed to investor losses; the allegations have not been proven in court. Levi and Korsinsky investor alert
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several firms, including Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Portnoy, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen and others, are soliciting investors to seek lead-plaintiff status. The announced deadline is August 7, 2026; these notices largely repeat the same lawsuit rather than represent separate confirmed claims. Portnoy class action announcement
  • Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit follows BitGo’s reported quarterly loss of $0.62 per share, substantially worse than the $0.07 consensus estimate, despite revenue growth. The combination of litigation risk, concerns about digital-asset exposure and the earnings miss is weighing on investor sentiment.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BTGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of BTGO in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on BTGO from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut BTGO from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of BTGO in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BTGO presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BTGO

About BTGO

(Get Free Report)

BitGo Holdings Inc is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins and settlement services from regulated cold storage. BitGo Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BTGO (NYSE:BTGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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