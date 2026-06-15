Insider Selling: C3.ai (NYSE:AI) CEO Sells 472,005 Shares of Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI - Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Siebel sold 472,005 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $5,243,975.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 722,362 shares in the company, valued at $8,025,441.82. This represents a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.02. 6,981,623 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,816,163. The company's 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.04. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $30.11.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 187.95% and a negative return on equity of 60.20%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business's revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More C3.ai News

Here are the key news stories impacting C3.ai this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $7.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.92.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 2,831.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 554,472 shares of the company's stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 535,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,469,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,055,000 after acquiring an additional 108,011 shares in the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 384,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 205,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,010,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc is a leading enterprise software provider focused on delivering scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to large organizations. The company's core offering, the C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive, model-driven platform that unifies data ingestion, model development, and application deployment. Through its suite of tools, C3.ai enables customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by applying advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights across a broad range of business functions.

The C3 AI Suite provides a low-code environment for data scientists and application developers to rapidly design, test, and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications.

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